Trump says 'talking is not the answer' regarding North Korea

President Donald Trump has said that "talking is not the answer" when it comes to North Korea.

He added that the United States has paid the North Koreans what he calls "extortion money" for 25 years.

President Trump's tweet comes on the heels of the North's recent missile test over Japan.

The White House is not immediately responding to questions about the meaning of President Trump's tweet.

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

North Korea has, in the past, temporarily halted nuclear development when the US and others provided food aid or other types of compensation.

But the North has not been making such demands, at least publicly, since Mr Trump took office.

President Trump's tweet appears at odds with his secretary of state. Rex Tillerson has been softening the conditions for a possible dialogue with North Korea.