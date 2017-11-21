Trump pardons thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving oven.

The president continued the annual presidential tradition during an event in the White House Rose Garden.

The act of leniency means Drumstick and Wishbone will instead get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.

First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron joined the president for the light-hearted ceremony.

The White House sought public input to determine which turkey should be pardoned.

President Trump said Drumstick was the winner, though both birds are usually given a reprieve.

President George HW Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989.

President Trump is heading to his Florida estate for Thanksgiving.