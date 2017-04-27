Trump lays plan for renegotiating NAFTA trade deal

Donald Trump has laid out his plans for renegotiating a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Speaking earlier this afternoon in the White House, the US President reiterated his position on getting the best possible deal for the United States with its two nearest neighbours.

At the moment, the North American Free Trade Agreement allows for the movement of goods between the US, Canada and Mexico without any tariffs, which Trump says has been "bad for America".

During the election campaign, the President said he would pull out of NAFTA, but today clarified his reasons for staying in the deal.

"Well, I was going to terminate NAFTA as of, two or three days from now.

"The President of Mexico, who I have a very, very good relationship (with) called me.

"And also the Prime Minister of Canada, who I have a very good relationship (with), and I like both of these gentlemen very much, they called me, and they said, rather than terminating NAFTA could you please renegotiate."