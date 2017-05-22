Trump: I did not mention Israel to Russian diplomats

US president Donald Trump said he never mentioned "the word or the name Israel" during a recent conversation with top Russian diplomats.

Speaking alongside Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Trump was referencing revelations that he divulged classified information about an Islamic State threat during a recent meeting in Washington with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador.

US officials said the information originated from Israel.

Mr Trump, who is making his first visit to Israel as US president, said: "I never mentioned the word or the name Israel in that conversation."

Mr Netanyahu added that US-Israeli intelligence co-operation is "terrific".

Mr Trump said the story is another one the news media has gotten wrong.

President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Jerusalem.

PA