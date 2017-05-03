Trump hoping for resumed Middle East peace talks

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism for resumed peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel.

He made the comment at the start of his Oval Office meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

President Trump says that "hopefully something terrific can come out between the Palestinians and Israel" and that "we've been working on that one a long time".

Mr Trump added: "Maybe we can end that journey and start a much better journey."

It is the first direct meeting between President Trump and Mr Abbas.

The first ever meeting between #Trump and Abbas will signify the beginning of Trump's plan to restart peace deal. @alkassimm #DailyDose pic.twitter.com/2LN5dzMYrR — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 3, 2017

