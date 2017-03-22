Trump feels 'somewhat' vindicted after surveillance briefing

US President Donald Trump has said he feels "somewhat" vindicated by statements from the House intelligence committee chairman on the legal and incidental surveillance of the president and Trump transition officials.

Mr Trump said in response to a question during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus that he felt "somewhat" vindicated following his briefing by Republican committee chairman Devin Nunes.

The president said: "I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found."

Mr Trump has claimed that former president Barack Obama wiretapped his New York skyscraper last year.

But FBI director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency said this week that there was no evidence to back up Mr Trump's assertions.

Mr Nunes said he has briefed the president on intelligence collection involving Mr Trump and members of the transition team.

He addressed reporters at the White House after meeting with the president.

The chairman said some of the intelligence collection seems "inappropriate".

He said he does not know why it happened but that the committee will try to get to the bottom of it.