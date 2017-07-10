Trump defends decision to have daughter Ivanka sit in for him at G20 summit

US President Donald Trump has defended a decision to have his daughter briefly sit in for him at a table with world leaders at the G20 summit.

A Russian delegate tweeted a photo of Ivanka Trump in her father's seat at the summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, sparking criticism from those who felt the move was inappropriate.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel brushed it off, saying it was perfectly normal.

Mr Trump tweeted on Monday: "When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!"

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

- AP