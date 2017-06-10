Trump congratulates May on return to Downing Street

Theresa May received telephone calls from the presidents of the US and France to "congratulate" her on returning to Downing Street.

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

After the Tories saw their Commons majority wiped out as Mrs May sought to continue in power heading a minority administration backed by the Democratic Unionist Party, US President Donald Trump told the PM he looked forward to continued "close co-operation", while Emmanuel Macron invited her to visit France.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "US President Donald Trump called the Prime Minister to offer his congratulations. Both sides agreed they look forward to continuing the close cooperation between our two countries.

"The French President Emmanuel Macron called to congratulate the Prime Minister, and said he was pleased that she would continue to be a close partner.

"The president invited the Prime Minister to visit France at the earliest possible opportunity, and they agreed that the strong friendship between our two countries was important and would endure."