Trump claims support is stronger than ever

President Donald Trump insists his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.

The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

In a flurry of early morning tweets, Mr Trump said "The Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling)."

He specifically criticised the "failing @nytimes".

Over the weekend, The New York Times detailed efforts by some Republicans looking ahead to 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr Pence called the report false.

President Trump tweeted: "The Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs....Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change."

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

...and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

President Trump also tweeted that he is "working hard" from his private golf club in central New Jersey, while the White House heating and cooling system is repaired - and he plans to head to New York next week for "more meetings".

Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

... Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017