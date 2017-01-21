Trump begins process of scrapping Obamacare

Donald Trump has moved into The White House and begun his presidency by reversing a key policy of Barack Obama.

He has started the process of scrapping Obamacare, which extends health insurance to America's poorest.

His election pledges have triggered deep political divisions, and protests in Washington DC - where 200 people have been arrested.

But thousands of people are expected to march against his presidency both here in Ireland and across the world today.

Despite that, the new President insists he is the right person for the job: "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on emigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families."