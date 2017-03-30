Trump asked a women's empowerment panel if they'd heard of women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony

Back to Trump presidency World Home

Donald Trump left Twitter unamused after making a speech to a women’s empowerment panel at the White House.

The president asked the audience: “Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?” (FYI, the women’s right activist played a pivotal in the women’s suffrage movement in America.)

Trump then added “I’m shocked that you’ve heard of her”, in what did appear to be a bit of a sarcastic, jokey tone.

“This week, as we conclude women’s history month, we honour great women of American history,” Trump said. “Since the very beginning, women have driven, and I mean each generation of Americans, towards a more free and more prosperous future.”

He added: “We’ve had leaders like Susan B. Anthony – have you heard of Susan B. Anthony? I’m shocked that you’ve heard of her – who dreamed of a much more equal and fair future and America, where women themselves, as she said, helped to make laws and elect the lawmakers, and that’s what’s happening more and more. Tough competition out there, I want to tell you.”

But it’s fair to say that some people, including Chelsea Clinton, didn’t find what he asked very funny.

Many people on Twitter made a point of showing that, yes, they definitely do know who Susan B. Anthony is.

Then there were the Twitter users who shared how they’re sure Trump was joking.

But people still didn’t understand why he would say what he did.

Just shows that, joke or not, nothing Trump says escapes the wrath of Twitter.

KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Donald Trump, Feminism, Politics, Susan B. Anthony, US, women's rights

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World