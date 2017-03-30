Trump asked a women's empowerment panel if they'd heard of women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony

Donald Trump left Twitter unamused after making a speech to a women’s empowerment panel at the White House.

The president asked the audience: “Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?” (FYI, the women’s right activist played a pivotal in the women’s suffrage movement in America.)

Trump then added “I’m shocked that you’ve heard of her”, in what did appear to be a bit of a sarcastic, jokey tone.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to stop by the Women's Empowerment Panel this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse. https://t.co/xzcpJWICjU pic.twitter.com/rurW4hWcKP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2017

“This week, as we conclude women’s history month, we honour great women of American history,” Trump said. “Since the very beginning, women have driven, and I mean each generation of Americans, towards a more free and more prosperous future.”

He added: “We’ve had leaders like Susan B. Anthony – have you heard of Susan B. Anthony? I’m shocked that you’ve heard of her – who dreamed of a much more equal and fair future and America, where women themselves, as she said, helped to make laws and elect the lawmakers, and that’s what’s happening more and more. Tough competition out there, I want to tell you.”

But it’s fair to say that some people, including Chelsea Clinton, didn’t find what he asked very funny.

"Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?" the president asked a group of women today at the White House. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 29, 2017

Is this real life https://t.co/MaxsF2Swta — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 29, 2017

Do you think Trump knows Susan B. Anthony & Frederick Douglass were friends? Worked together on universal suffrage? (Knows who they were?) https://t.co/fY5Zi171wO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 29, 2017

Many people on Twitter made a point of showing that, yes, they definitely do know who Susan B. Anthony is.

Yeah, we've heard of Susan B. Anthony. pic.twitter.com/N90orzLF6D — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 29, 2017

please

*cocks head to side*

*unhinges jaw to reveal a vast cavern*

do explain more about Susan B. Anthony — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) March 29, 2017

Hey Donald Trump: yes, I've heard of Susan B. Anthony. In fact her face is on a U.S. dollar coin. Your face may end up on the Russian ruble. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 29, 2017

Then there were the Twitter users who shared how they’re sure Trump was joking.

To his credit, @davidmackau is being reasonable. There are plenty of reasons to judge Trump, and his comment here isn't one of them. — Julia (@JulesPaste) March 29, 2017

WSJ reporter fails to report Trump smiled & said "I'm shocked you've heard of her" immediately afterwards and was clearly joking https://t.co/cIRw8DdmH8 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) March 29, 2017

But people still didn’t understand why he would say what he did.

I mean - even if trump was joking about Susan B. Anthony, it was a really dumb joke. — Princess (P)leia (@CRanee7) March 29, 2017

Just shows that, joke or not, nothing Trump says escapes the wrath of Twitter.