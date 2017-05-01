Trump advisor to leave the White House

A counter-terrorism adviser to President Donald Trump will be leaving the White House, according to an official.

Sebastian Gorka, a former counter-terrorism analyst for Fox News who joined the administration as a counter-terrorism adviser, will be leaving his job in the coming days.

A senior administration official said Mr Gorka had initially been hired to play a key role on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Mr Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon to run parallel to the National Security Council.

But that group fizzled out in the early months of the administration.

Mr Gorka was unable to get clearance for the National Security Council after he was charged last year with carrying a weapon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

He has not commented on the reports.

