Trump administration an external threat to EU, says European Council president Donald Tusk

European Council president Donald Tusk says that the first weeks of Donald Trump as US president are contributing to the "highly unpredictable" outlook for the bloc.

In a letter to 27 leaders, Mr Tusk mentioned the Trump administration as part of an external "threat" together with China, Russia, radical Islam, war and terror.

The letter was not sent to the UK, which is poised to leave the bloc.

Current challenges to EU more dangerous than ever before. Changing geopolitical situation makes our future unpredictable. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) January 31, 2017

Echoing statements from many European capitals, he said that those global challenges "as well as worrying declarations by the new American administration all make our future highly unpredictable".

He said that "particularly the change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; with the new administration seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy".