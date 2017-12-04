Treatment of Michael Flynn 'very unfair', says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said he feels "very badly" for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The president said it is "very unfair" how Flynn has been treated, adding "it's like they ruined his life".

Mr Trump tried to contrast Flynn's treatment with that of his Democratic presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, whom he says "lied many times to the FBI and nothing happened".

Mr Trump spoke to reporters on Monday as he departed the White House to head to Utah.

Mr Trump fired Flynn for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia.

Mr Flynn left the White House in February after acknowledging that he had given an incomplete account to Mr Pence about his contacts regarding Russia.

He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about reaching out to the Russians on Mr Trump's behalf.

He is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

AP

Earlier: Kremlin denies Michael Flynn influenced Russia's response to Obama sanctions

A conversation between US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser and the Russian ambassador to the United States did not influence Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to sanctions imposed by Mr Trump's predecessor, the Kremlin has said.

Former adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about reaching out to Russian officials.

Prosecutors have said Mr Flynn in December asked Russia's ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak, "not to escalate the situation" after the outgoing Obama administration imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for suspected election interference.

Just days later, Mr Putin opted not to retaliate.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday it was "absurd" to suggest that the phone conversation could have influenced Mr Putin's decision and added that "such requests could not have been passed on" to the president.