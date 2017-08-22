Train was going 'super-fast' before hitting second train parked at US station

A train was going "super-fast" just before it crashed into another service parked at a suburban Philadelphia station, injuring dozens of people, a passenger has said.

Raymond Woodard told WPVI-TV he was riding home from work when the inbound Norristown High Speed service crashed into an unoccupied train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

He said: "I heard the train going real fast ... like, super-fast. And I looked up, and I saw that we're at 69th Street and said, 'Why are we going so fast?'

"And then we just hit the train. Boom! I fell out of my chair, glass from the window shattered, I hit my head. Everybody was on the floor."

None of the 42 people hurt in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries, said Heather Redfern, a spokeswoman for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa).

"Some were considered walking wounded," she added.

Ms Redfern said the train driver had been treated in hospital and released.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Septa are investigating the cause of the crash.

Ms Redfern said Norristown trains had resumed normal operations but no express trains were running.

In an earlier news briefing, Upper Darby mayor Thomas Micozzie said the injured were taken to local hospitals.

One passenger told reporters the driver of the train was "all banged up" and the scene was bloody.

In February, four people were injured in a crash near the 69th Street Terminal involving three out-of-service commuter trains.

Septa said one train rear-ended another on a loop where trains turn around to get back into service. Carraiges from that accident derailed and hit a third train on nearby tracks.

