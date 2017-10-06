Train hits bus in Russia killing at least 19

At least 19 people have been killed after a train hit a bus in the Vladimir region of Russia.

Russia’s investigative committee said the passenger bus was hit at a crossing not far from Moscow early this morning.

Russian news agencies are reporting that the bus broke down and stopped on the crossing.

"According to the latest information, 19 people have been killed," the head of the regional health service, Alexandre Kiryukhin, told the state-run TASS news agency.

The regional interior ministry said all of the victims were on board the bus at the time of the collision. No train passengers were injured.

The bus is believed to have been filled with workers from Uzbekistan.

The collision happened at around 3:30am local time according to regional police.