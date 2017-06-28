Train evacuated in western Poland due to bomb threat
28/06/2017 - 20:08:37Back to World Home
Polish authorities have stopped a train travelling from Warsaw to Berlin and evacuated its passengers after receiving a bomb threat, according to reports.
The state news agency reported that the train was stopped in the Mogilno station in western Poland on Wednesday evening.
Train passengers and residents of nearby buildings were evacuated so bomb experts could check the area.
PA
Join the conversation - comment here