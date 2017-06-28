Train evacuated in western Poland due to bomb threat

Back to World Home

Polish authorities have stopped a train travelling from Warsaw to Berlin and evacuated its passengers after receiving a bomb threat, according to reports.

The state news agency reported that the train was stopped in the Mogilno station in western Poland on Wednesday evening.

Train passengers and residents of nearby buildings were evacuated so bomb experts could check the area.

PA
KEYWORDS: poland, bomb, train

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World