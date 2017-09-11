Train crash injures 27 in Switzerland

Twenty-seven people have been injured in a collision between two trains at a station in the Swiss Alps during a re-routing manoeuvre, a railway operator said.

Police and medical teams were rushed to the scene of the accident in the central town of Andermatt, which involved a locomotive and five rail cars with about 100 passengers on board.

Jan Baerwalde, of train service operator Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn, said authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Sonja Aschwanden, of the Uri cantonal police, said she did not have any immediate information about the type of injuries or material damage.