Train collides with school bus in southern France, four children reported dead
French authorities say four children have died in a "serious rail accident" in southern France involving a school bus and a regional train.
The Pyrenees-Orientales authority tweeted that the collision occurred this afternoon on a railway crossing at a small town about nine miles west of Perpignan, close to the border with Spain.
Nineteen others are injured.
A transport minister's called it a 'terrible accident'.
Emergency services have been deployed to the site of the accident.
More to follow.
