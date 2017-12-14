Train collides with school bus in southern France, four children reported dead

French authorities say four children have died in a "serious rail accident" in southern France involving a school bus and a regional train.

The Pyrenees-Orientales authority tweeted that the collision occurred this afternoon on a railway crossing at a small town about nine miles west of Perpignan, close to the border with Spain.

Nineteen others are injured.

A transport minister's called it a 'terrible accident'.

Emergency services have been deployed to the site of the accident.

More to follow.