Tour bus crash in Turkey kills 20 and leaves 11 critically injured

Turkish authorities say at least 20 people have died and 11 others are in a critical condition after a tour bus tipped over.

The governor of Mugla province, Amir Cicek, said the bus crashed at a road bend as it was travelling from the coastal province of Izmir to the Marmaris tourist destination.

Mr Cicek said all the passengers were Turkish.

The serpentine road, on the side of a cliff, has been closed off to traffic, causing massive congestion.

The governor says the cause of the accident is unclear and will be under investigation.
KEYWORDS: turkey, tour bus, crash

 

