Tory election manifesto 'will include PM's Brexit pledges' to stifle rebellion

Theresa May will reportedly include her Brexit negotiating priorities in the Conservative General Election manifesto to lock Remain-backing Tory MPs and the House of Lords into backing her stance.

The manifesto will include guarantees to end the free movement of European Union citizens, to leave the European single market, and to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, according to the Daily Mail.

Including the pledges in the manifesto would make it extremely difficult for Remain-backing Tory MPs to rebel on the issues in House of Commons votes if the party wins the snap election on June 8 and as exit talks go on.

Peers would also be forced to back the priorities under the Salisbury Convention, which means that the Lords will not try and vote down government plans mentioned in an election manifesto.

Mrs May could also be ready to ditch promises made in David Cameron's 2015 general election manifesto, such as the commitment to spending 0.7% of national income on foreign aid.

As the PM hinted she may be ready to drop the pledge, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates urged her to stick to the target, which was put into law with the backing of the Tory-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2015.

Downing Street refused to comment on the manifesto before it is published.