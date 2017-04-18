Tories and EU suggest Brexit negotiations will be unaffected by snap election

The British Conservative Party has said the Brexit timetable won’t be affected by Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election in June pointing to the fact that officials and secretaries of state remain in place.

Reacting to the news Preben Aamann, spokesman for Donald Tusk, president of the European Council of the remaining 27 member states is reported to have said negotiating guidelines it is forging for Britain’s exit from the bloc will not be affected by the British government’s call for an election.

"The UK elections do not change our EU27 plans," he told Rte.ie.

Mrs May, who has a fragile working majority of just 17 in the Commons, said she wanted "unity" at Westminster as talks on Brexit begin in earnest with the European Union.

She said: "We want a deep and special partnership between a strong and successful European Union and a United Kingdom that is free to chart its own way in the world.

"That means we will regain control of our own money, our own laws and our own borders and we will be free to strike trade deals with old friends and new partners all around the world.

"This is the right approach, and it is in the national interest. But the other political parties oppose it.

"At this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division. The country is coming together, but Westminster is not."

She acknowledged that she needed a stronger position in the Commons to secure her plans for the UK’s future outside the EU.

"Our opponents believe because the Government’s majority is so small that our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change. They are wrong," she said.

"They under-estimate our determination to get the job done and I am not prepared to let them endanger the security of millions of working people across the country, because what they are doing jeopardises the work we must do to prepare for Brexit at home and it weakens the Government’s negotiating position in Europe."