Tories accused of u-turn as revealed MPs will get vote on Brexit deal
The British government’s been accused of a U turn after it announced MPs will be given a binding vote on key parts of the Brexit deal with the EU.
The UK’s Brexit Secretary, David Davis, has told the House of Commons that issues like transition arrangements, the final divorce amount and citizens’ rights terms, will need the new legislation to become law.
Mr Davis has warned, however, that Britain will exit without an agreement if MPs vote down parts of the bill.
