Topshop tragedy boy's family pay tribute to 'loving, cheeky, energetic' son

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died after a "horrific accident" at a Topshop store have described how his death will "leave a huge empty hole" in their lives.

Kaden Reddick, from Reading, suffered serious head injuries in an incident involving a display at the shop in town's Oracle shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

Topshop has since recalled all display stands at tills "as a safety precaution" with "immediate effect".

In a statement released through Thames Valley Police, Kaden's family described him as an "adventurous" and "creative boy" who wanted to become a teacher.

"Kaden was a loving, cheeky, energetic boy whose death will leave a huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him. Our house feels empty without him," they said.

"Kaden loved family holidays, with swimming being his favourite pastime.

"He was always the first one in any pool or the sea. It didn't matter how cold it was, he would jump in, trying to get everyone to join him.

"Kaden was a very creative boy, who loved school."

