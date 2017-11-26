Top Democrat John Conyers steps aside from committee amid allegations of sexually harassment

Representative John Conyers has said he is stepping aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid a US congressional investigation into allegations he sexually harassed female staff members.

In a statement released today, the 88-year-old Mr Conyers, who represents a seat in Michigan, said he denies the allegations and would like to keep his leadership role on the panel.

But he said he "cannot in good conscience" allow the charges to be an undue distraction to his House colleagues while the investigation is continuing.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Mr Conyers after receiving allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination involving staff members as well as using "official resources for impermissible personal purposes".

- AP