Top Chinese general faces corruption investigation

A top Chinese military general has been placed under investigation for alleged corruption.

Gen Wang Jianping is suspected of accepting bribes, and is the highest-level active duty military official to be caught up in a sweeping anti-corruption drive.

Defence ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said military prosecutors are investigating.

Gen Wang is the deputy chief of staff with the joint staff department of the central military commission, which is led by Xi Jinping, China's president and leader of the ruling Communist Party.

Gen Wang was formerly the commander of China's armed paramilitary police force for five years.

Three other top Chinese generals have been accused of corruption in the crackdown. They were officially retired when their investigations were announced.