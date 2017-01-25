Toll reaches 23 as more bodies pulled from Italian hotel buried by avalanche

Rescue crews have recovered several more bodies from the rubble of an Italian hotel crushed by an avalanche, bringing the toll to 23, as they mourned colleagues killed in a nearby helicopter crash.

The emergency helicopter crashed into a mountainside on Tuesday as its crew was rescuing an injured skier. The two pilots, three crew members and the skier were killed.

Some of the rescue team had been working at the avalanche site about 60 miles away up until Monday.

Recovery crews said the toll from the January 18 disaster at the Hotel Rigopiano stood at 23 dead, with six unaccounted for under tons of snow and rubble. Search operations are continuing.

Prime minister Paolo Gentiloni will brief parliament later on the series of earthquakes, heavy snow and the avalanche that have pummelled central Italy in recent weeks, and the round-the-clock response by civil protection, firefighting and emergency crews.