Times Square car suspect 'told police he wanted to kill them all'

A man accused of mowing down a crowd of pedestrians with his car in Times Square has made his first appearance in court charged with murder and attempted murder.

Manhattan prosecutors said in court that Richard Rojas told police after his arrest that he wanted to "kill them all", and that officers should have shot him.

Rojas's lawyer and weeping supporters had no comment.

Police say Rojas, 26, from the Bronx, drove his car for three blocks into the Manhattan square at midday Thursday, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him.

An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed, and her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured.