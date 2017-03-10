Timeline of events in downfall of South Korean preisdent Park Geun-Hye

The removal of South Korean President Park Geun-hye by the country's Constitutional Court ends a power struggle that has consumed the nation for months.

Her removal from office over a corruption scandal has the potential to reshape a country whose politics have long been marred by fraud and ideological bickering. The changes may begin with a presidential by-election expected in early May.

It was a stunning downfall for Ms Park, a conservative who convincingly beat her liberal opponent in 2012.

No longer immune from prosecution, she may soon find herself in a criminal court defending charges that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favours from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

Here's a look at key developments in a tumultuous stretch in South Korean politics: