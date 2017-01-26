Tim Peake's going back to space - and people are begging to be taken with him

Tim Peake has just announced that he’s going back to space.

And some people feel things have got so bad here on Earth – climate change, politics, GBBO going to Channel 4 – they thought he’d decided to chuck in the towel here and go and live on the International Space Station instead.

Tim Peake has seen what is happening in the Western world and has decided to go back to space. — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 26, 2017

In a bid to escape the cold, empty desolation #TimPeake is returning space. — jack gomm (@gommybear90) January 26, 2017

Don't blame him https://t.co/83nqgUXH1Q — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) January 26, 2017

People were volunteering to come along.

...Tim mate, reckon you could take me with you? pic.twitter.com/sFMIhl5efg — coconut daddy (@gabydean_) January 26, 2017

Take me with you, Tim... please https://t.co/gnY6Zxx6Dz — Martin McGrath (@martinmcgrath) January 26, 2017

Tim Peake came back to earth only to witness Brexit, May, Farage and Trump. Rightfully going back to space. Can I come? — chris (@crumblechris) January 26, 2017

The announcement was made at the Science Museum in London, where the Soyuz capsule he plummeted back to Earth in last June has just gone on display.

He told Sky News he was “hugely excited” about going back.

“It is only natural to want to return,” he said.

Special moment @sciencemuseum this morning - reunited with Soyuz TMA-19M now on display, showing a few scars from reentry. pic.twitter.com/nUBDWUWc18 — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) January 26, 2017

Peake, who used to be a helicopter test pilot, probably won’t be travelling until at least 2019.

The mission is likely to last six months.

During his initial 186 days, he went on a space walk, ran the London marathon on a treadmill and even presented a Brit award to Adele.