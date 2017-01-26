Tim Peake's going back to space - and people are begging to be taken with him

Tim Peake has just announced that he’s going back to space.

And some people feel things have got so bad here on Earth – climate change, politics, GBBO going to Channel 4 – they thought he’d decided to chuck in the towel here and go and live on the International Space Station instead.

People were volunteering to come along.

The announcement was made at the Science Museum in London, where the Soyuz capsule he plummeted back to Earth in last June has just gone on display.

He told Sky News he was “hugely excited” about going back.

“It is only natural to want to return,” he said.

Peake, who used to be a helicopter test pilot, probably won’t be travelling until at least 2019.

The mission is likely to last six months.

During his initial 186 days, he went on a space walk, ran the London marathon on a treadmill and even presented a Brit award to Adele.
