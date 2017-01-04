Tim Barrow named as UK's top man in Brussels after predecessor quits
Career diplomat Tim Barrow will replace Ivan Rogers as the UK's top civil servant in Brussels, sources have confirmed.
The former ambassador to Russia will take over the crucial role following the surprise resignation of the UK permanent representative just weeks before the expected start of Brexit withdrawal negotiations.
Ivan had hit out at the "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking" of politicians in a fiery resignation letter.
The Government is expected to formally confirm his successor imminently.
