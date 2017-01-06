Tilikum, the orca from Blackfish, has died and the tributes on Twitter are heartbreaking

SeaWorld has announced the passing of Tilikum, the orca profiled in the eye-opening documentary Blackfish.

Officials didn’t give a cause of death but said Tilikum had faced serious health issues, including a persistent lung infection. He was estimated to be 36 years old.

Joel Manby, SeaWorld President and CEO, said in a statement: “Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family.”

If you haven’t seen Blackfish, it chronicled Tilikum’s life, including the death of trainer Dawn Brancheau at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010, who was interacting with Tilikum before a live audience when he pulled her from a platform by her arm and held her underwater.

The documentary argued that killer whales become more aggressive toward humans and each other when in captivity. And it played a huge role in changing people’s opinions on keeping killer whales in captivity.

SeaWorld Entertainment officials announced in March 2016 that the tourist attraction would end its orca breeding program and theatrical shows involving killer whales.

But heartbroken Twitter users are still hitting out at SeaWorld for Tilikum’s captivity.

(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Heartbroken that #Tilikum never got to swim free. @SeaWorld held him captive & kept him suffering until his last day. A truly cruel company. — steff (@steffclarkey) January 6, 2017

Just remember that an animal with the life span of up to 70 years died under 30 years old in captivity #Tilikum — Kimberly (@testiburger) January 6, 2017

My heart is heavy today. Heartbroken to hear about the passing of #Tilikum, but glad he is free at last. Shame on you, @SeaWorld. — Taylor Lukich (@taythestrange) January 6, 2017

Heartbreaking 2 hear #Tilikum has passed away. Finally he is free from the slavery he endured. Fly high my love @blackfishmovie @peta — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) January 6, 2017

I shouldn't be this heartbroken about a whale, but I am. Orca whales are such beautiful creatures who deserve some much better. #Tilikum — Lindsey 👽 (@lindsey_wheaton) January 6, 2017

It’s making many remember watching Blackfish.

Blackfish was a massive eye opener. Such a sad existence in captivity for such a beautiful, intelligent, and amazing wild creature. #Tilikum — Samantha Rose ♡ (@SamanthaStrum) January 6, 2017

Blackfish broke my heart. "imagine living your life confined to a bathtub"

Enough is enough. #Tilikum #EmptyTheTanks 😦😭 — Bolly (@Bollyface_) January 6, 2017

In light of #Tilikum's tragic death please everyone take some time out of your day to watch the documentary Blackfish. #EmptyTheTanks — Alexis (@BeauPrincesse) January 6, 2017

If there is anyone still supporting @SeaWorld after the death of #Tilikum I urge you to watch the documentary Blackfish. — onnalise (@starshollowed) January 6, 2017

And others are saying Tilikum is finally free.