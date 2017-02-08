Throwing shade is now totally dictionary approved, thanks to Merriam-Webster

It’s time to rejoice because “Side-eye”, “throw shade” and “face-palm” are amongst the 1,000 new entries to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary.

And people feel especially great knowing their use of “shade” now has total legitimacy.

@MerriamWebster You've made my day — George Kelly 📰 (@allaboutgeorge) February 7, 2017

@MerriamWebster doing it for the culture. 🙌 — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2017

I'm just really so happy the Merriam-Webster dictionary added "throw shade." What I do now has been legitimized. — Mick Côté (@MickCote) February 7, 2017

Merriam-Webster has actually been giving us a bit of a lesson recently in just how to throw shade – at a certain government.

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 22, 2017

And they’ve previously mocked Donald Trump for his misspelling of the word “unprecedented” in a tweet which he later deleted.

Of course, shade isn’t the only addition to the dictionary that’s getting people excited.

"Ghosting" has been added to Merriam-Webster's dictionary. What a time to be alive. — Nadine Bonewitz (@NadineBonewitz) February 7, 2017

Good news: face-palm is now a real word according to @MerriamWebster



(high hopes that headdesk will be added soon) — Mark Riedl (@mark_riedl) February 7, 2017

Glorious day for sports word nerds: @MerriamWebster just added "pick-six" to dictionary.



Also among added:

Five-hole

Shotgun start

Airball — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 7, 2017

We can’t help but feel there’s been a bit of a shout-out to Michelle Obama with the new entry of “FLOTUS”…

And there’s one fantastic-sounding word that we can’t help but point out has been added back in – “snollygoster”. Hmmmm, what do you think of that Trump? *throws shade*