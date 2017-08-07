Three teenagers held over murder of former Stourbridge FC youth player

Three teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a former youth team footballer who was knifed in a nightclub.

Ryan Passey, 24, from Brierley Hill, suffered a stab wound to the chest and died later in hospital after he was attacked in Chicago's in Stourbridge in the early hours of Sunday.

West Midlands Police said detectives arrested three men, all aged 19, "on suspicion of involvement in the killing" after one handed himself in to West Bromwich Police Station at 3pm on Sunday. The other two suspects were detained later on Sunday at separate home addresses in Dudley.

Detective Chief Inspector Ed Foster said: "We've made quick progress in this investigation and three suspects are now in police custody for questioning over the murder.

"We've already spoken to many people who were at the bar at the time Mr Passey was attacked, around 1am, but we still need more witnesses to come forward.

"If you saw what happened or have any information that could help the inquiry, then please call us. The information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove crucial to the inquiry."

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to Mr Passey, a former Stourbridge FC youth player.

In a statement on its website, the Northern Premier League Premier Division side said: "We have been shocked and greatly saddened to learn of the death of our former youth team player Ryan Passey in tragic circumstances.

"Ryan played in midfield for the club's youth team under the management of Dave King and was a popular member of the 2010-11 side that won the league title, the MFYL (Midland Floodlit Youth League) League Cup and the Worcestershire County Youth Cup. He has also played for Team Dudley.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"RIP Ryan."

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Chicago's said: "We're devastated by the events of last night, when a customer tragically lost their life and would like to extend our sincere condolences to family and friends at this very sad time.

"We're cooperating fully with the police investigation and would urge any witnesses to contact West Midlands Police."

Anyone with information is being urged to call West Midlands Police's Homicide Team on the 101 number (ext 963 3202), quoting log 149 of August 6.

AP