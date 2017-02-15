Three suspects, including teenage girl, charged with terrorism offences in France

Three suspects in a thwarted attack last week in the southern French city of Montpellier have been handed preliminary terrorism charges, Paris prosecutors said.

Authorities gave only the suspects' first names. A teenage girl, Sara, and a man called Thomas were charged with terrorist association and possessing explosives last night.

Another man, Malik, was also charged with justifying terrorism.

Last week, anti-terrorism forces uncovered a makeshift laboratory for fabricating a bomb.

France's top security official on Friday said the raid thwarted an "imminent attack".

A police official said the teenage girl - among several arrested - had pledged loyalty to the so-called 'Islamic State' group in a recent video.

France is still under a state of emergency after several deadly attacks in 2015 and 2016.