Three states reject demand from Trump’s election fraud commission for 'sensitive voter data'

Political leaders from three US states have said they will refuse to hand over extensive voter records requested by President Donald Trump’s Commission on alleged voter fraud.

Time Magazine has reported that Kris Kobach, vice chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, has asked for “names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security information, voting history and military status, among other information” dating back to 2006. States are to submit the data by July 14.

New York, California and Virginia have said they will refuse to comply, and Connecticut has stated that it intends to withhold protected data.

“The electoral process is sacred and New York law has strong safeguards in place to prevent sharing of sensitive voter data and harassment against those who exercise their right to vote,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement.

"New York refuses to perpetuate the myth voter fraud played a role in our election. We will not be complying with this request and I encourage the Election Commission to work on issues of vital importance to voters, including ballot access, rather than focus on debunked theories of voter fraud."

NY refuses to perpetuate the myth voter fraud played a role in our election. We will not comply with this request.https://t.co/eQC6ORV0v1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2017

California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla said: “I will not provide sensitive voter information to a commission that has already inaccurately passed judgment that millions of Californians voted illegally.

“California's participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud made by the President, the Vice President, and Mr. Kobach.

“The President's Commission is a waste of taxpayer money and a distraction from the real threats to the integrity of our elections today: aging voting systems and documented Russian interference in our elections.”

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe also refused to co-operate with the request, stating: “This entire commission is based on the specious and false notion that there was widespread voter fraud last November.

“At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression.”