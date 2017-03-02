Three skiers killed in Italian Alps

Three skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the northern Italian Alps that injured another five people, rescuers said.

Milan Walter, of Italy's national alpine rescue corps, said the group was back-country skiing on virgin snow when the avalanche was triggered at Plan de la Gabba at around midday.

There was no word on their nationalities.

Mr Walter said three skiers were seriously injured and transported by helicopter to Aosta while two others were lightly injured.

Another avalanche that hit at about the same time in Colle San Carlo involved two skiers, but Mr Walter said neither needed rescue.