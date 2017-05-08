Three-quarters of all women 'experience mental health problems'

Almost three-quarters of all women will experience mental health problems at some point in their lives according to a new report.

Pressure to be thin, beautiful and cheerful are apparently weighing heavily on female minds, along with the responsibility for childcare.

The UK's Mental Health Foundation claims that women are more likely than men to suffer anxiety, phobias, panic attacks and depression while comfort eating and losing out on sleep.

The study of 2,000 people found that single mums and those with large families are most at risk.