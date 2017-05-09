Three killed in avalanche at ski resort
Three people have died in an avalanche that struck the Alpine ski resort of Bonneval-sur-Arc in France, officials said.
The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck around noon today, without giving details about the identities of casualties.
French media reported that the victims included two men and a woman who were experienced hikers.
The rescue operation ended this afternoon and French authorities said the death toll is final.
