Three injured in Paris clashes over police killing of Chinese man

Clashes in Paris over the killing of a Chinese man by French police have left three officers injured and led to 35 arrests.

Police official Agnes Thibault Lecuivre said on Tuesday that demonstrators, who were from the Asian community, had gathered in the 19th district on the north-eastern edge of the French capital on Monday night.

They were paying homage to a man who was shot dead by police in a raid on Sunday night.

Protesters also set fire to a car. Chinese media said the man was Chinese.

Demonstrators said the man was killed while he was cutting up fish. But police said the officer opened fire in self-defence because the man was holding a bladed weapon.

The latest violence comes weeks after anti-police protests erupted over the alleged rape by police of a 22-year-old man.

- AP