Three German tourists killed after bus tips over in Turkey
Three German tourists have been killed in a bus accident at a popular tourist destination, according to Turkey's official news agency.
The Anadolu news agency said a tourist bus had tipped over after hitting a palm tree on a traffic island in the southern Antalya province on Saturday.
Ten German passengers were injured, including a child, with one of the injured in a critical condition.
It also said the Turkish driver was detained.
Antalya is a Turkish beach holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast.
AP
