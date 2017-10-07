Three German tourists killed after bus tips over in Turkey

Three German tourists have been killed in a bus accident at a popular tourist destination, according to Turkey's official news agency.

The Anadolu news agency said a tourist bus had tipped over after hitting a palm tree on a traffic island in the southern Antalya province on Saturday.

Ten German passengers were injured, including a child, with one of the injured in a critical condition.

It also said the Turkish driver was detained.

Antalya is a Turkish beach holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast.

AP