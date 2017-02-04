Three climbers injured in avalanche on Ben Nevis

Three climbers have been injured in an avalanche on Britain's highest mountain peak.

Police Scotland were alerted to the incident on Ben Nevis at around 12.15pm today.

Coastguard helicopters and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the operation to rescue the three injured people, officers said.

They were receiving medical attention at Belford Hospital in Fort William for what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

