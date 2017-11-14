Thousands protest against plans for total abortion ban in Brazil

Thousands of women marched through the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Monday to protest a recent vote to make abortion illegal without exception in Brazil.

Many protesters carried their children in their arms or on their shoulders, shouting: "Our bodies are ours!"

Some scuffles broke out between protesters and police when the march reached the Rio state legislature. Police fired tear gas, but calm soon returned.

Abortion is currently allowed in Brazil in cases of rape, a pregnancy that threatens a woman's life or a fetus with anencephaly, a birth defect involving the brain.

But the congressional committee last week adopted a measure that would remove those exceptions, provoking widespread outrage even though many Brazilians hold conservative views on abortion.

Rodrigo Maia, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, has said that any ban on abortion without an exception for rape would not pass his chamber.

The measure is part of a constitutional amendment, so it would need a super-majority in both Congress' lower house and the Senate to become law.

The demonstration in Rio was one of several organised in cities around Brazil on Monday. Women in Rio carried signs reading "Secular uterus" and "I don't deserve to bear the child of my rapist".

Others called for broader legalisation of abortion.

While Brazilian law severely restricts abortion, in practice wealthy women tend to have access to safe procedures in private clinics, while the poor often rely on risky ones.

An academic survey partially funded by the Ministry of Health estimated that more than 400,000 women had had an abortion in Brazil in 2015.