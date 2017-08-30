Thousands pelt each other in Spain's messy 'Tomatina' fight

More than 20,000 people have been drenched in red pulp after hurling tons of ripe tomatoes at each other in the annual "Tomatina" street battle in eastern Spain.

Extra security measures were taken at the fiesta in Bunol this year following the vehicle attacks in and near Barcelona this month, with some 700 agents deployed.

LIVE: Splat! Watch the world’s biggest food fight at Spain’s Tomatina festival https://t.co/m9W8Fn9ZYJ pic.twitter.com/HI9DsYdRYg — Ruptly (@Ruptly) August 30, 2017

The party saw 160 tons of tomatoes offloaded from trucks into crowds jamming the town's streets for the hour-long battle.

Participants, including many tourists, don swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

Organisers hose the streets down within minutes of the event's end at noon, while participants use public showers.

The event, which costs €10 to attend, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.

AP