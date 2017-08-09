Thousands of students to walk across Scotland's newest bridge

Thousands of schoolchildren will get the chance to walk over Scotland's newest bridge the day after it is opened by the Queen.

Some 10,000 people from local schools and the community will take to the £1.35 billion Queensferry Crossing on foot on September 5 as part of the celebrations following the completion of the project.

The community crossing comes after the "Queensferry Crossing Experience", which will see 50,000 people walking over the bridge - which will not normally be open to pedestrians - over the weekend of September 2 and 3.

The crossing across the Forth was due to open last December but its completion was delayed by adverse weather conditions.

Scottish Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the event for schoolchildren is being held following feedback from local communities and "due to the phenomenal demand generated by the Queensferry Crossing Experience ballot process".

He added that the community crossing will take place while the bridge is closed to vehicles to "minimise disruption but ensure the feel good factor isn't lost".

Mr Brown said: "There are a host of opportunities in the pipeline as we create a lasting legacy for this magnificent project and it's only right that local communities who have been affected stand to benefit."

The Queen will officially open the bridge on September 4, 53 years to the day after she declared the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge open.

The new bridge opens to traffic on August 30, but will be closed from September 2 to September 5 for the celebrations before reopening to vehicles from September 6.