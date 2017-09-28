Thousands of passengers affected as check-in system fails at airports around the world

Back to World Home

There are reports that a check in system has failed at a number of international airports.

Up to nine airports have been affected: London's Heathrow and Gatwick as well as Charles de Gaulle Paris, Washington DC, Baltimore, Melbourne, Changi in Singapore, Johannesburg and Zurich.

Dublin airport was briefly affected.

More on this as we get it.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World