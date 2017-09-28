Thousands of passengers affected as check-in system fails at airports around the world
28/09/2017 - 14:09:57Back to World Home
There are reports that a check in system has failed at a number of international airports.
Up to nine airports have been affected: London's Heathrow and Gatwick as well as Charles de Gaulle Paris, Washington DC, Baltimore, Melbourne, Changi in Singapore, Johannesburg and Zurich.
Dublin airport was briefly affected.
They had some intermittent issues with their system earlier we understand & used manual check-in. System only offline for 12 mins.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 28, 2017
More on this as we get it.
#ADVISORY: Due to a technical issue affecting check-in systems of some airlines, the check-in process may take longer than usual...— Changi Airport (@ChangiAirport) September 28, 2017
Apparently @qatarairways system is down at @Melair . Hopefully not much delay pic.twitter.com/6apnLWt0Mk— Osama Nasir (@osamanasir) September 28, 2017
Anyone flying @SouthwestAir from @BWI_Airport this morning, GET HERE EARLY. All kiosks down. pic.twitter.com/4WhfPh7H2s— AngryBird (@PoorRobin) September 28, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here