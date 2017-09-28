Thousands of passengers affected as check-in system fails at airports around the world

There are reports that a check in system has failed at a number of international airports.

Up to nine airports have been affected: London's Heathrow and Gatwick as well as Charles de Gaulle Paris, Washington DC, Baltimore, Melbourne, Changi in Singapore, Johannesburg and Zurich.

Dublin airport was briefly affected.

They had some intermittent issues with their system earlier we understand & used manual check-in. System only offline for 12 mins. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 28, 2017

More on this as we get it.

#ADVISORY: Due to a technical issue affecting check-in systems of some airlines, the check-in process may take longer than usual... — Changi Airport (@ChangiAirport) September 28, 2017