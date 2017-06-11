Thousands march in support of LGBT rights across the US

Thousands of LGBT supporters in dozens of cities across the US are gathering on Sunday for marches and rallies to celebrate gay rights.

The main event, the Equality March in the nation's capital Washington, has been endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Leaders of those groups have also been angered by several actions of President Donald Trump's administration - including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The activists also complain that Mr Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has appointed numerous critics of LGBT-rights advances to high-level positions.
