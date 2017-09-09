Thousands gather as Manchester Arena reopens for benefit concert

Thousands of fans are gathering amid heightened security at the re-opening of Manchester Arena tonight for the first time since the terror attack.

Extra security measures will be in place for the re-opening of the Manchester Arena this evening.

Fans attending the star-studded benefit concert face additional screening and bans on backpacks, large bags and some electrical items before entering the venue.

The area around the venue is swamped with police and stewards as queues form at entrances and bags are checked.

Local musicians such as Noel Gallagher will take part in the We Are Manchester concert to remember the 22 victims of a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande gig at the venue in May.

Local radio presenter Darryl Morris, who was at the Manchester Arena in the immediate aftermath of the attack, say tonight's show is an opportunity for the city to come together

Families who lost loved ones and those injured in the suicide bombing three months ago are expected to be among the 14,000 crowd at the sold-out gig, with funds raised going towards a permanent memorial for the victims.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device in the foyer of the venue at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 and injuring scores of others on May 22.

The devastated area has been partly renovated and re-opened for tonight's event, titled We Are Manchester, to show the city will not be defeated by terrorism.

A team of trained trauma specialists and mental health professionals will be on hand at the event for anyone who needs help.

The entertainment will begin with a pre-show DJ set from Clint Boon, followed by a performance from poet Tony Walsh, known as Longfella, with a recital of This is the Place, a homage to the city of Manchester.

The event will include performances by The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley.

All profits raised will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund, a charitable trust overseen by the city's Lord Mayor to pay for the permanent memorial.