This video from the British Labour campaign group Momentum has caused quite a stir

The Labour campaign group Momentum have posted a video showing five middle-class white people at a garden party discussing Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal to young people, declaring at the end “they just don’t get it, do they?”

The group said the video aims to shine a light on the perceived hypocrisy of older people who paid nothing for university and significantly less for their homes than would be possible today and then judging Labour-supporting young people for wanting those same things.

Finally someone said it 😂 pic.twitter.com/FoPN9jmIbZ — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) July 27, 2017

It goes without saying that not everybody agrees with the video, the style of which is common for Momentum.

But lots of people enjoy its sentiments.

This is fantastic in every way. https://t.co/8DkD3ceo4M — Nate Higgins (@politicallynate) July 27, 2017

You can pick holes in this, but on its own terms it's very, very good. https://t.co/ckXwZrLqA9 — Martin Headon (@Martin_SE5) July 27, 2017

Reminder that Boomers are the worsthttps://t.co/qKqNU45xke — Bobby P (@Panzenbeck) July 27, 2017

But many have been pointing out that Corbyn’s son, Seb, is shadow chancellor John McDonnell’s chief of staff – while Andrew Murray, who worked on the Labour election campaign and is chief of staff to Unite the Union’s general secretary, has a daughter who works for Corbyn as an adviser.

Lord Prescott’s son David is also a former speechwriter for Corbyn.

It all makes that nepotism line a bit awkward.

This video raises valid points but then again, didn't Corbyn and McDonnell give their sons some nice lil cushty jobs? https://t.co/IhXy6yJZTx — 'SOUNDS____ BUT OK' (@HUUGZHC) July 27, 2017

Momentum, savagely subtweeting the leader's son, there. https://t.co/hCzuiS4p6d — Luke Slater (@lukeslater86) July 27, 2017

Massive amount of nepotism in the Labour party. All employing each others kids! — Paul Yardley (@paul_yardley) July 27, 2017

Others feel the video attacks potential Labour voters, rather than the Tory Party Labour opposes.

Not sure about this ad. As an attack it's great, but is definitly more against Tory voters more than the party itself. Could alienate some. https://t.co/dvGDvIxtiz — Andrew Smith (@andrew_graeme) July 27, 2017

Present: cynical attempts to engender resentment.



Absent: Anything actually constructive, or indeed an assessment of the challenges we face https://t.co/G6Asd3dA6h — Ian (@ijpicker) July 27, 2017

Labour: Targeting a significant chunk of Britain's population for ridicule.



Such a wonderful vote winning strategy.... https://t.co/vCvdxKCvt0 — Election 2017 (@UKGE17) July 27, 2017

Whatever your stance, it’s definitely got people talking.