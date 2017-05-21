This space-grade hydroponic plant pot will make your herb garden suitably extra

Herbs can improve pretty much any meal, but growing them can take a lot of effort and often your well looked-after herb pot won’t last very long.

And while supermarkets are well stocked in herbs, if you could easily grow your own using methods popularised by Nasa – why wouldn’t you?!

That’s where Futurefarms’ Spacepot comes in, and you don’t even need to be a rocket scientist to use it.

(Futurefarms)

The Spacepot uses the hydroponic method, which grows plants in nutrient-rich water without any soil, causing plants to grow bigger, better and faster.

Most hydroponic pots require pumps and electricity, but by using something called the Kratky method the Spacepot just requires seeds, nutrients, sunlight and water.

Within five weeks, Futurefarms says, you’ll have your own basil plant ready for harvesting.

(Futurefarms)

“Hydroponic systems remove soil from the equation, so plants grow bigger, healthier and reach maturity faster than their soil-grown counterparts,” Futurefarms says.

“By removing soil, plants do not work as hard to obtain nutrients, so the plant focuses more on growing upstairs instead of expanding the root system downstairs.”

With pots like this becoming more readily available, and hydroponics considered a much more sustainable method of farming, it might not be too long before everyone has a Spacepot-type growing situation in their kitchen.